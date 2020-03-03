Poll suggests 38% of confused Americans won't buy Corona beer 'under any circumstances'

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 03 March 2020 03:40 Hits: 5

On Friday, CNN Business Edition reported that Corona beer, which is well-known around the world, is taking a big hit due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus. No, not because trade lines have been delayed, or manufacturing has been hampered, but because people are connecting the coronavirus to the Corona beer brand.

5W Public Relations said that 38% of Americans wouldn't buy Corona "under any circumstances" because of the outbreak, and another 14% said they wouldn't order a Corona in public.

Now, this isn’t the most scientific survey, and it reportedly encompasses a small sample size of 737 beer drinkers, but … oh man. You.Gov says that the beer brand’s negative ratings have spiked as people mistakenly correlate the drink and the virus. Constellation Brands, which distributes Corona drinks, told CNN the public should "understand there is no link between the virus and our business."

Here’s Donald Trump’s current 44% approval rating:

We live in Trump’s America. That means that enough Americans are both scared enough and stupid enough to vote for a man who probably hasn’t been able to tie his own shoes for decades, because he forgot the trick of how to tie them. As news reports continue to indicate that we are looking at a very serious pandemic around the world, and potentially on U.S. soil, the Trump administration held a press conference on Tuesday that could only be called “bizarre.” The result is that for most Americans, the world feels like it is going to hell in a handbasket. Many Trump supporters probably think the coronavirus is a conspiracy theory, but one thing is for sure: They are going to stay away from Corona beers.

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/1922858