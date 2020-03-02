Elizabeth Warren releases plan strengthening rights of farm workers

Category: World Published on Monday, 02 March 2020 21:10 Hits: 5

It’s a fact that farm workers, including those without legal status, feed America. Even anti-immigrant racists like Iowa’s Steve King have eaten food that’s passed through the hands of an undocumented farm worker. But even though these workers are the backbone of a multibillion-dollar industry, they remain excluded from important protections, leaving them vulnerable to abuse and exploitation. This must change—and 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren has a plan for that.

”80 years after they were excluded from the New Deal, it is time to extend the full protections of U.S. labor law to some of the most marginalized workers in America,” states Warren’s Dignity for Farmworkers and Food Chain Workers plan, which pledges to expand farm workers’ labor protections, ensure their workplace safety, and include them in the fight for a $15 minimum wage, among numerous items. “It is time to treat the people who help feed us with dignity and respect,” the plan declares.

While Warren has previously released plans addressing workers’ rights and an immigration overhaul, this plan specifically addresses the millions of farm workers who help put food on our tables. “Yet despite the crucial contribution that workers across the food chain make to our society,” the plan says, “farmworkers and their families continue to face entrenched poverty, a lack of opportunity, and an unjust immigration system. In many cases, despite giant agribusinesses making millions in profits, wages for farmworkers are so low that they cannot consistently afford the same food they help put on the tables of others. Those same agribusinesses expose workers to dangerous working conditions and toxic pollution with little fear of consequences, driving down standards for the entire industry.

“None of this is an accident. For decades, agricultural labor has been intentionally excluded from basic labor laws, such as the right to unionize, overtime pay, and child labor and safety standards. This exclusion was justified with explicitly racist reasons, one of the many ways in which Americans of color were excluded from the opportunities that built America’s white middle class,” the plan continues. Similarly, domestic workers such as housekeepers have also been excluded from vital protections.

Noting that they work in one of “the most hazardous industries in America,” Warren’s plan pushes for the implementation of important standards that would protect the safety and the very lives of farm workers. “[D]espite heat being a leading cause of on-the-job death or injury among farmworkers, only two states—California and Washington—require farmworkers to have access to shade and water. That’s why I will fight to pass the Asunción Valdivia Heat Illness and Fatality Prevention Act, named in honor of a 53-year-old farmworker who died of heat stroke while working in the fields, to guarantee farmworkers access to shade and water while on the job, nationwide.” As the plan also notes, recent wildfires have signaled the need to better protect workers: While folks in California were urged to stay indoors during the wildfire disaster last year, viral images showed farm workers continuing to labor in toxic air.

Addressing the need to ensure that workers and their families can thrive without the fear of separation, Warren’s plan pledges to “make sure that a pathway to citizenship for agricultural workers is included in immigration reform. I will prohibit the deportation of any worker exercising federal rights to protest wage theft, workplace discrimination, unsafe working conditions, or other such disputes with an employer. I also support replacing the broken H2-A agricultural guest worker visa program, which is rife with issues of wage theft and abuse, with an immigrant worker visa, with full labor protections, for future agricultural workers needed to work on American farms.”

The plan, which is available to read here in full and comes as Warren is set to visit California before Super Tuesday, “ties together not only immigration, not only labor organizing rights, not only health and safety but all of that together in a way that recognizes the injustices of decades and tries to, in a comprehensive way, rectify them,” farm worker historian Miriam Pawel told the Los Angeles Times. The plan also comes a week after Warren released a plan to protect the rights of people living in the borderlands, who have found themselves living in an increasingly militarized zone under increased Trump administration anti-immigrant actions.

Warren’s food chain and farm workers plan takes care to note the life’s work of labor activists such as United Farm Workers co-founder Dolores Huerta, saying that they’ve “left a lasting example of how to organize farmworker communities.” It’s time to do more, Warren’s plan says: “It is time that the workers in our food system share in the prosperity they help build. A life as a farmworker should not be a poverty sentence, but instead a path to the middle-class and a source of opportunity for their families. In a Warren administration, farmworkers across America will have an ally in the White House.”

