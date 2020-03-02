The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Pete Buttigieg Takes One for the Democratic Establishment

Category: World Hits: 2

While never embraced by progressives—many of whom considered him a “corporate tool” who exhibited some of the worst tendencies of the Democratic Party’s corporate-friendly wing—reports Sunday evening are that former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg is officially ending his 2020 presidential campaign.

Multiple news outlets reported the news based on word from top campaign aides and Buttigieg is expected to announce his decision publicly at an event in his home state on Sunday night.

Buttigieg made the case up through Sunday morning that he was the candidate uniquely capable of beating Democratic frontrunner Sen. Bernie Sanders as the primary continued, but it appears Buttigieg looked at his performance in South Carolina—in which he secured not a single delegate after receiving just over 8% of the vote—and decided that his best way to serve the Democratic Party’s establishment wing ahead of Super Tuesday was by dropping out.

As progressive journalist Branko Marcetic responded to the news, “The most lasting legacy of Buttigieg’s run was in existing only to hobble Biden’s campaign right out the gate. Dropping out is him being the loyal soldier. The right career move, but the damage may already have been done.”

While Sanders won the popular vote in the first primary contest of the year in Iowa, Buttigieg left the state claiming victory before the initial results were even released and ultimately nabbed two more pledged delegates—despite dubiously chaotic reporting and contested counts in some precincts—due to the state’s arcane system.

Buttigieg leaving the race left many wondering where the pledged delegates he has amassed so far will now go.

Maybe he will split them between between Biden and Sanders? Both candidates thanked Buttigieg for what he brought the primary and wished he well going forward:

But the much larger concern for some progressives is what Buttigieg’s departure means for the race moving forward. As Nathan J. Robinson of Current Affairs tweeted:

And as Nate Silver of Five Thirty Eight points out:

“Buttigieg dropping out may actually increase the likelihood of a contested convention,” added Silver. “He was polling at <15% almost everywhere on Super Tuesday, meaning he was tracking to get very few delegates, but his votes will help other candidates to get over 15% and get delegates.”

Update: This post was updated from its original to include additional comment and reaction, including that from Sanders and Biden.

