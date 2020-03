Category: World Published on Monday, 02 March 2020 15:23 Hits: 4

A bombing at a soccer match has killed three civilians in Afghanistan’s eastern Khost Province, officials say, as the Taliban announced an end to a partial truce in the country.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/bomb-blast-near-afghan-football-ground-kills-three-civilians/30464612.html