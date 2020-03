Category: World Published on Monday, 02 March 2020 18:19 Hits: 9

The United States has called on Russia to hand over suspects in the 2014 downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17, a disaster that cost the lives of all 298 people aboard, as their trial is set to start in a few days.

