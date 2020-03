Category: World Published on Monday, 02 March 2020 15:43 Hits: 4

The Taliban will not take part in intra-Afghan talks until 5,000 of their prisoners are released in accordance with a deal struck with Washington, a spokesman said on Monday, with the militants also warning of new attacks on Afghan forces as a partial truce agreement expired.

