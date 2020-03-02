Who are India’s RSS, the Hindu nationalists accused of violence towards Muslims?

Category: World Published on Monday, 02 March 2020 16:57 Hits: 3

Deadly clashes between supporters of India’s new citizenship law and its opponents have been taking place in the Indian capital Delhi since February 23. More than 40 people have been killed and more than 200 wounded in the ongoing violence. Videos and photos of the unrest show members of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), a Hindu nationalist paramilitary group often accused of stirring up religious hatred, carrying out acts of violence.

Read more https://observers.france24.com/en/content/20200302-who-are-india%E2%80%99-rss-hindu-nationalists-accused-violence-towards-muslims