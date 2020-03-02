The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Who are India’s RSS, the Hindu nationalists accused of violence towards Muslims?

Category: World Hits: 3

Deadly clashes between supporters of India’s new citizenship law and its opponents have been taking place in the Indian capital Delhi since February 23. More than 40 people have been killed and more than 200 wounded in the ongoing violence. Videos and photos of the unrest show members of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), a Hindu nationalist paramilitary group often accused of stirring up religious hatred, carrying out acts of violence.

Read more https://observers.france24.com/en/content/20200302-who-are-india%E2%80%99-rss-hindu-nationalists-accused-violence-towards-muslims

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version