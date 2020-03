Category: World Published on Monday, 02 March 2020 17:37 Hits: 6

ILE DE LESBOS, Greece: Police fired tear gas at protesting migants on Monday (Mar 2) on Lesbos, a Greek island on the frontline of the migrant crisis, an AFP photographer said. Sordid conditions in the camp of Moria, one of the most overpopulated in Europe, triggered the latest clashes, with angry ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/police-fire-tear-gas-at-migrants-in-greece--12492746