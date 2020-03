Category: World Published on Monday, 02 March 2020 14:23 Hits: 3

As America's campaign season heats up, President Donald Trump is using Venezuela's tragedy as a political weapon, arguing that a similar fate awaits the US if a Democrat wins. Two can play that game, but only if the Democratic frontrunner, Bernie Sanders, reassures voters that he knows how Scandinavian "socialism" differs from Chavismo.

