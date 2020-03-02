Amy Klobuchar to end bid for Democratic presidential nomination, endorse Joe Biden

Category: World Published on Monday, 02 March 2020 18:43 Hits: 5

In the wake of his big win in South Carolina, the moderate lane of the Democratic presidential primary is clearing quickly for former Vice President Joe Biden. Sen. Amy Klobuchar is suspending her campaign and immediately endorsing Biden, according to reports.

Klobuchar outlasted by less than 24 hours her rival Midwestern moderate, former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, who was rumored to be considering a Biden endorsement. Though a strong debate performance going into the New Hampshire primary boosted her to a surprise third-place finish in the state, she struggled to gain traction elsewhere.

Klobuchar exits the race with seven delegates. Biden, Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg will now compete on Super Tuesday—though in some states many votes have already been cast early, and it’s unclear how Klobuchar or Buttigieg’s supporters will ultimately decide to vote.

