Meet the 26-Year-Old Immigration Lawyer Challenging Trump's Favorite Democrat in Texas Primary

A wave of young progressives are campaigning in races across the U.S., following in the footsteps of Congressmember Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who unseated a 10-term incumbent Democrat in New York City two years ago. A key candidate to watch is 26-year-old Jessica Cisneros, who is running in a South Texas Democratic primary to replace Rep. Henry Cuellar, one of the most conservative Democrats in Congress. The 64-year-old centrist is backed by the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Cisneros has branded him “Trump’s favorite Democrat” because he voted with Donald Trump nearly 70% of the time. Much of the outside support pouring into the contentious race has been for Cuellar, who received at least $40,000 from the conservative Koch brothers’ political action committee and has major support from pharmaceutical companies. In contrast, Cisneros supports Medicare for All, the Green New Deal and “creating a humane border and immigration policy.” She has also been endorsed by Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren. We speak with Jessica Cisneros, an immigration attorney who is running for Congress along the border in South Texas. We also invited Cuellar to join us, but he declined.

