Category: World Published on Monday, 02 March 2020 09:35 Hits: 9

ANKARA/AMMAN (Reuters) - Syrian government forces battled to recapture a strategic rebel-held town in Idlib province on Monday and a Turkish official said Ankara would continue to strike President Bashar al-Assad's troops after escalating its military operations at the weekend.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/03/02/clashes-in-strategic-north-syrian-town-after-turkish-strikes