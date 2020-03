Category: World Published on Monday, 02 March 2020 07:25 Hits: 7

Turkey has opened its borders, letting migrants and asylum-seekers head towards the EU. The bloc faces yet another crisis that could divide it once more, says Bernd Riegert.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/opinion-without-a-migrant-deal-with-turkey-the-eu-is-naked/a-52600352?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf