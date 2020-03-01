Cattle Call 2020: South Carolina supercharges Biden, but Bernie Sanders retains frontrunner status

Category: World Published on Sunday, 01 March 2020 19:20 Hits: 7

Tom Steyer is out, Michael Bloomberg should be out. What happens when you add their numbers to a surging Joe Biden? You have a bona fide challenger to Bernie Sanders heading into Super Tuesday.

From the beginning, Biden bet everything on South Carolina. His Iowa and New Hampshire operations were subpar, at best, and his results reflected that. He entered the race with older Black voters behind him, and he bet all that they would deliver the nomination for him. It’s obviously too early to say whether it worked or not, but he’s now laid claim to a deep run, knocking out Tom Steyer’s stupid run and in one fell swoop eliminating the entire rationale for Mike Bloomberg’s candidacy.

It’s still early, yada yada yada, but with about 44% of the delegates at stake on Tuesday, it won’t be long until we know whether it’s a two- or three-person race. Either way, Democratic primary voters have decided that at the very least, they want two yelly old white people in the finals.

The delegate count (1,991 needed for majority)

Bernie Sanders 56

Joe Biden 48

Pete Buttigieg 26

Elizabeth Warren 8

Amy Klobuchar 7

Now, the rankings.

1. Bernie Sanders ⬇️ (last week: 1)

Sanders finally wrestled the delegate lead out of small liberal college-town mayor Pete Buttigieg’s hands in South Carolina, but his 20% in the contest, while second place, he trailed among Black voters to Biden by a 61-17% margin. Sanders’ base remains young voters, winning them 43-26%, but it’s hard to build a winning campaign with the lowest-performing voting demographic.

Bernie’s entire theory for his candidacy is that he can reshape the electorate, bringing out voters that previously hadn’t voted (predominantly young voters, but also white working class as well). While turnout out in South Carolina of around 538,000 was a record-high (it was 532,000 in 2008), that didn’t even keep up with population growth (from 4.5 million in 2008, to over 5.2 million this year). And like other states, Sanders’ share of the vote dropped vis a vis 2016—down to 20% from 26% four years ago. What new voters entered the contest in South Carolina went to Joe Biden, of all people.

All that said, Bernie is going to win big this Tuesday, heading into Texas and California with leads, and notching strong top-two finishes in pretty much every Super Tuesday state polled. He’ll have a delegate lead heading into the second half of the primary season. But unless he can push it into the 40s, he’ll have a hard time justifying getting the nomination if 2/3rds of the party electorate has chosen otherwise. That is, unless he finally starts doing something he rarely does—deal, compromise and horse trade.

2. Joe Biden ⬆️⬆️ (last week: 2)

Biden has the benefit of both having taken charge of the party’s “center” lane while also, amazingly, retaining the loyalty of (older) Black voters—some of the party’s most liberal. It’s a reason why the “lane” theory of the primary doesn’t quite hold under any serious scrutiny, but it is what it is. The perception is certainly there, and it was that early weakness that gave Pete Buttigieg a window of opportunity. It was also what spurred Bloomberg’s belated entrance into the race.

Make no mistake, Biden is weak. Declaring at a rally that he was running for the Senate, or claiming that he was arrested in South Africa on the way to see Nelson Mandela (he was not), do not inspire confidence in either his judgment or mental faculties. He’s had one good debate. Do we needed to even imagine what a Biden-Trump debate would look like? I weep for the fact checkers. Or anyone having to watch.

But fear of bungling our campaign against Trump has made Democratic voters overly cautious, and so our top two will likely end up being someone (Sanders) who can’t be bother to engage in the kind of politics that gets legislation done, and a guy (Biden) who takes credit for everyone else’s accomplishments when his real ones—shepherding George W. Bush’s war authorization through the Senate and writing the racist crime bill—should be inherently disqualifying. Yeah, I’m not happy with these choices, not when we have (and had) so many better options in the field.

In any case, two things to watch:

1) Bloomberg has been polling in the low-to-mid teens in many Super Tuesday states. Will South Carolina’s dominant performance rally many of those people to Biden? If so, he can severely limit Sanders’ delegate advantage next week. In other words, Bloomberg is Bernie’s biggest friend right now.

2) Biden’s fundraising. It’s been his biggest challenge the last several months, particularly as Bloomberg kneecapped him with his entrance. He needs a fresh infusion of cash, which should be forthcoming (Wall Street, in particular, may be quick to respond).

3. No one else.

Seriously, as of right now, it’s a two-person race. Only one person has a (slim) chance to bust back into this number 3 slot:

4. Mike Bloomberg ⬇️ (Last week: 3)

With Biden showing real electoral strength in South Carolina, Bloomberg’s support in Super Tuesday states is literally benefiting Sanders, splitting up the center lane vote.

The big question is, do people who are afraid of Sanders stick with Bloomberg, after that strong South Carolina vote, or do they stick with the guy who got walloped two debates in a row, and whose record is a house of horrors to progressives everywhere?

My bet is that he’ll underperform his polling, and that Biden will be the beneficiary. And if that happens, Biden may very well win Super Tuesday. Remember, Sanders is hovering around 30 percent in most states. He is not a majority-candidate frontrunner. He’s a fragmented-field front runner. Any real consolidation of the center lane, and it’s a brand new race.

Bloomberg won’t be president. But the longer he stays in, the more likely that Bernie is the nominee. Ironic, right?

5. Elizabeth Warren ⬇️ (Last week: 4)

Warren had a woeful performance in South Carolina, but that wasn’t her focus. Just like Biden bet all on South Carolina, Warren is making her final stand in key Super Tuesday states (backed, controversially, by a $9 million SuperPac spending campaign). She would love to win some states, obviously, but her play is to emerge from Super Tuesday with a top-three finish in delegates. With Buttigieg, Klobuchar, and maybe Bloomberg on the ropes, there’s a chance for spillover support to bolster those goals—if that “center lane” support doesn’t all rush to Biden in an effort to “stop Bernie.” This primary season has been ruined by people trying to be “tactical” in their voting, instead of supporting the person they loved most.

It’s a Hail Mary, for sure. Enough weird shit has happened this cycle that the impossible might happen. But in short, it would require her to carve out a lane in between Sanders, who has consolidated the Left and the Latino vote, and Biden, who seems to have consolidated the center and the Black vote. It would require continuing to cast doubt on Sanders’ ability to enact his agenda, while also sowing doubts about Biden’s capacity to run a tough fall campaign. She is also, objectively, the best positioned to bridge the divide between the party’s wings. A Biden candidacy will cost us youth turnout in November and reduce activist intensity. A Sanders candidacy will make the fall campaign a referendum on socialism, not on Trump. It would be nice to run with someone who could excite party activists, expand on the party’s work on attracting white educated suburban (formerly Republican) women, have a track record in tangible governmental achievements, have a proven record of reducing billionaires to rubble at debates, and bust through yet another historical barrier.

Warren raised over $22 million in the month, and with her SuperPac allies, dropped a fair amount of cash in next Tuesday’s contests. We’ll know soon whether she earns a new lease on life. I fervently hope so.

6. Pete Buttigieg ⬇️ (last week: 3)

The last thing Buttigieg needed was a resurgent Biden. Funded in huge part by Wall Street money, that money will now swing to the best bet to take out Sanders, and it isn’t Buttigieg—whose narrow slice of white supporters is less prevalent down the road. Throw in Bloomberg spending that’s fast approaching three-quarters of a billion dollars, and Buttigieg’s already narrow path to the nomination (and even narrower justification for it) is pretty much closed.

7. Amy Klobuchar ⬇️ (Last week: 6)

Sigh.

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/1923197