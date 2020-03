Category: World Published on Sunday, 01 March 2020 10:39 Hits: 4

Police in Kazakhstan have blocked access to main squares and detained dozens of people on March 1 amid opposition calls for protests to demand a thorough investigation into the recent death in custody of a prominent civil rights activist.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/kazakh-police-round-up-would-be-protesters-calling-for-probe-into-activist-s-death/30462499.html