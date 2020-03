Category: World Published on Sunday, 01 March 2020 14:48 Hits: 7

Russian President Vladimir Putin has called current oil price levels "acceptable" in a possible sign that Moscow is willing to bend when the world's biggest oil exporters gather this week in Vienna to discuss supply curbs as coronavirus effects pummel oil demand and prices.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/putin-says-oil-prices-acceptable-ahead-of-opec-meeting/30462736.html