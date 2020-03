Category: World Published on Sunday, 01 March 2020 16:38 Hits: 4

Scientists attribute the decrease to the economic slowdown in China due to coronavirus. Factory and business closures for the Lunar New Year could also have contributed to the 'dramatic drop-off.'

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/nasa-satellite-images-show-drastic-decline-in-china-pollution-due-to-coronavirus/a-52599417?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf