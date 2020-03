Category: World Published on Sunday, 01 March 2020 18:09 Hits: 5

Although the World Health Organization has warned that we could face a coronavirus pandemic, there is confusion over whether a global emergency is upon us. The UN body itself is partly to blame, says Fabian Schmidt.

