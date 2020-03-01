Paris's Louvre shuts as cultural life takes a hit amid coronavirus fears

Category: World Published on Sunday, 01 March 2020 14:10 Hits: 4

The spreading coronavirus epidemic shut down France's Louvre Museum on Sunday, with workers who guard its trove of artworks fearful of being contaminated by the museum's flow of visitors from around the world. This is just one of many measures put in place to try and contain the disease, as the number of coronavirus cases in France passed 100 on Saturday night – including two people who have died and nine who are in a serious condition.

