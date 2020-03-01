The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Paris's Louvre shuts as cultural life takes a hit amid coronavirus fears

Category: World Hits: 4

The spreading coronavirus epidemic shut down France's Louvre Museum on Sunday, with workers who guard its trove of artworks fearful of being contaminated by the museum's flow of visitors from around the world. This is just one of many measures put in place to try and contain the disease, as the number of coronavirus cases in France passed 100 on Saturday night – including two people who have died and nine who are in a serious condition.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200301-france-shuts-down-louvre-amid-coronavirus-fears

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version