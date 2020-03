Category: World Published on Sunday, 01 March 2020 15:38 Hits: 4

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his rival Benny Gantz were wrapping up another bitter election campaign on Sunday, a day before voters were to cast their ballots for the third time in 12 months.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200301-netanyahu-gantz-neck-and-neck-on-eve-of-third-israeli-elections-in-a-year