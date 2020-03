Category: World Published on Sunday, 01 March 2020 18:35 Hits: 5

ROME: The death toll from an outbreak of coronavirus in Italy has risen to 34, five more than a day earlier, officials said on Sunday (Mar 1), as the government prepared to boost spending to help the fragile economy. The head of Italy's Civil Protection Agency said the cumulative number of ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/coronavirus-deaths-rise-in-italy-as-government-prepares-economic-12489252