'I didn't do nothing to you': Man accused of hopping train cars cries before Chicago cop shoots him

Witness video shows a Chicago police officer shooting and injuring a man accused only of hopping from train car to train car Friday at a downtown train station in Chicago. Two officers were put on desk duty in the incident and are being investigated in the encounter, according to the Chicago Sun-Times. The incident happened just after city officials announced a plan intended to reduce shootings and other incidents of violence in the city's transit system, the newspaper reported. The police shooting, however, begs the question: Will more police on city train platforms really affect a drop in shootings or will it simply change the type of shootings residents have to deal with? Instead of civilians holding the guns, will it be police officers?

I don't exactly know what to do with this, but I witnessed and recorded the police-involved shooting at the Grand Red Line station in Chicago a little over an hour ago. This is my unedited video. (Trigger warning, obviously.) pic.twitter.com/tIrv1RfTN3 February 28, 2020

The footage shows one Chicago police officer lying on top of the man in question near the bottom of an escalator while another officer tried to restrain the man. “I didn’t do nothing to you,” the man said. He also managed to break free enough to stand up, when one of the officers can be heard telling the man to “stop resisting” at least eight times. A female officer seemed to spray the man with pepper spray, after which he is seen on the video holding covering eyes with one hand. “Give him your hands,” the female officer shouted. The man took two steps toward the other officer, but his female colleague shot the suspect before he could make it to the officer. The man police shot at then ran up the nearby escalator, and a second shot could be heard. It was fired outside of the camera’s view.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said in a statement released on Twitter Friday the Civilian Office of Public Accountability is independently investigating the incident and interim Chicago Police Supt. Charlie Beck has contacted the State's Attorney "due to the potential criminal nature of this incident." “With the strong caveat that one perspective does not depict the entirety of the incident, the video is extremely disturbing and the actions by these officers are deeply concerning,” Lightfoot said.

Chicago resident Kyle Lucas said in response to the mayor’s tweet: "I was supposed to be on that escalator when those police recklessly shot blindly up them. Thankfully something else came up and I wasn’t there. This is what we expected to happen when you increased @Chicago_Police presence on the @cta. Take them off and find an alternative.”

Rachel Murphy, a staff attorney with the American Civil Liberties Union of Illinois, said in a statement released online Saturday: “Once again, we see evidence of the lack of meaningful de-escalation by Chicago police officers.” Murphy went on to say Chicago Police “has not adequately included the public” in developing processes that are supposed to require officers to use de-escalation techniques “to prevent or reduce the need for force.” “ It is critical that the community be part of the dialogue around when and how officers may use force,” Murphy said.

