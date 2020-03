Category: World Published on Saturday, 29 February 2020 20:52 Hits: 7

Prosecutors and judges have been moved to lower courts, had cases taken away and have been otherwise disciplined for questioning the Polish government's controversial judicial reforms, a report has revealed.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/poland-judges-punished-for-criticizing-government-reforms-report-finds/a-52592246?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf