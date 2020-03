Category: World Published on Sunday, 01 March 2020 00:13 Hits: 5

Joe Biden emerged victorious in the South Carolina primary, breathing new life into his presidential campaign. The results could help the former vice president establish himself as a viable alternative to Bernie Sanders.

