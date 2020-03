Category: World Published on Sunday, 01 March 2020 10:11 Hits: 6

Former US vice president Joe Biden won the South Carolina primaries by a huge margin, his first primary victory and a chance at beating rival Bernie Sanders to the Democratic ticket for the 2020 presidential race.

