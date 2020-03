Category: World Published on Sunday, 01 March 2020 10:37 Hits: 6

KUALA LUMPUR: Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia members still respect the party's former chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, says its party women's wing chief Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2020/03/01/rina-harun-we-still-respect-dr-m-bersatu-is-like-a-family