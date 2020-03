Category: World Published on Sunday, 01 March 2020 10:37 Hits: 9

PETALING JAYA: Pakatan Harapan will lodge a police report against Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin for allegedly misleading the Yang di-Pertuan Agong and Malay Rulers about the support he has to be prime minister, says the coalition chief whip Datuk Johari Abdul.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2020/03/01/pakatan-to-lodge-report-against-muhyiddin-for-allegedly-misleading-the-king