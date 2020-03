Category: World Published on Saturday, 29 February 2020 19:47 Hits: 5

Slovaks voted in a general election on Saturday with the governing populists fighting for survival amid outrage over the 2018 gangland-style murder of a journalist whose stories exposed high-level corruption plaguing the eurozone country.

