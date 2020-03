Category: World Published on Sunday, 01 March 2020 07:30 Hits: 6

A day after the US and the Taliban signed a deal to end the Afghan conflict, Afghanistan's President Ghani has said he will not uphold one of the pact's key agreements — the release of 5,000 Taliban prisoners.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/no-commitment-to-taliban-prisoner-exchange-afghan-government/a-52594411?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf