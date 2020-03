Category: World Published on Sunday, 01 March 2020 09:39 Hits: 7

ROME (Reuters) - Italy will introduce this week measures worth 3.6 billion euros (£3.1 billion), or 0.2% of gross domestic product (GDP), to help the economy withstand the coronavirus crisis, Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri said on Sunday.

