Category: World Published on Saturday, 29 February 2020 23:11 Hits: 5

Luxembourg on Saturday (Feb 29) announced its first case of infection by the new coronavirus: a man who recently returned from Italy, Health Minister Paulette Lenert told reporters.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/luxembourg-reports-first-covid-19-coronavirus-case-linked-italy-12487094