Category: World Published on Saturday, 29 February 2020 23:36 Hits: 6

The first death from the novel coronavirus has been confirmed on US soil, in Washington state, health officials said Saturday, after a handful of cases of unknown origin were detected, indicating the disease was spreading in the country.

