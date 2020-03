Category: World Published on Sunday, 01 March 2020 04:59 Hits: 6

SYDNEY: A 78-year-old man evacuated from the coronavirus-stricken Diamond Princess cruise liner in Japan died at a Perth hospital on Sunday (Mar 1), becoming Australia's first fatality from the disease, officials said. His 79-year-old wife was also infected with the disease during the cruise and ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/coronavirus-australia-covid-19-death-perth-12487378