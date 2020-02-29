The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

A Step Away From Fascism and 'Toward a Brighter More Just Future': 100+ Black Writers and Scholars Endorse Bernie Sanders

Jon Queally, staff writer
"When so much is at stake, not only for Black people but for all people, and all life on the planet, we feel it imperative that we step outside of our classrooms and go beyond our campuses, to speak out on the current presidential election."

Read more https://www.commondreams.org/news/2020/02/29/step-away-fascism-and-toward-brighter-more-just-future-100-black-writers-and?cd-origin=rss

