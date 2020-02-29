The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

So-Called ‪'Peace Deal' Is Anything But : Critics Warn US-Taliban Deal Exposes Fallacies of Endless War Paradigm

Category: World Hits: 4

Jon Queally, staff writer
The agreement, warned Rep. Barbara Lee, "leaves thousands of troops in Afghanistan and lacks the critical investments in peacebuilding, human-centered development, or governance reform needed to rebuild Afghan society."

Read more https://www.commondreams.org/news/2020/02/29/so-called-peace-deal-anything-critics-warn-us-taliban-deal-exposes-fallacies-endless?cd-origin=rss

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version