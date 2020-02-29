House probe finds Georgia Republicans celebrating voter suppression, lying to voters

Category: World Published on Saturday, 29 February 2020 21:00 Hits: 5

Georgia has stonewalled congressional investigators looking into the state’s massive voter suppression in 2018, holding back more than 1,400 relevant documents, but even the documents the state did release are damning enough.

“Good work, this story is so complex folks will not make it all the way through it,” wrote Brian Kemp, the Georgia governor who oversaw voter suppression in his former role as secretary of state, about a 2017 news report on local officials making it difficult for people to register to vote. Kemp and his campaign advisers responded to a Democrat’s press release on a voter registration purge with laughing and smiling emojis.

In addition to laughing at voter suppression and celebrating when they felt that people wouldn’t understand what was going on, Kemp and his team routinely lied to the public. According to the House Oversight Committee's report, “state election officials claimed in public to lack authority over polling locations, while behind the scenes they were advising counties on closing, moving, and consolidating polling sites.”

In one case, the secretary of state’s office told a voter worried about polling-site closures in their county, “The county Board of Elections has the authority to make changes, and our office does not have the authority to intervene”—a claim made just a month after the secretary of state’s office advised the same county on how to “combine 3 whole precincts with existing precincts and move their polling locations.”

Again, this is the stuff that Kemp and other state officials have allowed the House Oversight Committee to see. You really have to wonder what’s in those 1,400 documents they’re still hiding.

