Spotlight on green news views: Right-wing 'anti-Greta'; pushing for 100% clean energy in R.I.

This is the 633rd edition of the Spotlight on Green News & Views (previously known as the Green Diary Rescue). Here is the February 22 edition. Inclusion of a story in the Spotlight does not necessarily indicate my agreement with or endorsement of it.

OUTSTANDING GREEN STORIESClimateDenierRoundup writes—Study Shows Big Oil Doesn’t Pay To Elect Deniers, But Rewards Denial Once They’re Elected: “When it comes to how the fossil fuel industry wields its money in Congress, there are two core theories. One is the “influence” hypothesis, which is the idea that corporations donate to a congressional campaign in hopes that the candidate will then vote in their favor. The other is the ‘investment’ approach, which suggests that corporate donors don’t seek to change how a person votes, but instead use their money to support those who already vote in their favor. A straightforward study published in PNAS on Monday found it’s usually the latter, with the industry increasing donations to politicians who vote in its favor. The study took 28 years of campaign contribution data representing 14 pairs of election cycles from 1990 to 2018 and compared that to the League of Conservation Voters scorecards of congressional votes either in favor or rejection of environmental policies. Researchers found that ‘for every additional 10% of congressional votes against the environment in 2014, a legislator would receive an additional $5,400 in campaign contributions from oil and gas companies in 2016.’ Overall, ‘on average, every 10% decrease in LCV score in one election cycle predicted an additional $1,700 in campaign contributions from oil and gas companies in the following election cycle’.”

CRITTERS AND THE GREAT OUTDOORS

A pair of eagles perch on Shark Fin Rock.

OceanDiver writes—The Daily Bucket - Shark Fin rock: “It doesn’t have an official name but locals where I live call this hunk of rock that emerges from a particular bay Shark Fin Rock. You can see why. I pass it often on my regular walkies. The tide affects how much of the rock is exposed. The sky and sea conditions are fluidly ephemeral around its unmoving mass. Birds perch on it. The rock’s mood varies considerably from day to day. I tend to take pictures of it when its mood speaks to me, from this angle or that.”

OceanDiver writes— The Daily Bucket - bathing ravens: “A nearby field flooded after weeks of heavy rain we had earlier this month. There are still puddles in the field, large and small. Frogs are ribbeting off and on, unseen, even in the daytime. Ducks and geese swim around in the deeper puddles, like the low spot by the road. The smaller puddles are well suited for other birds of all sizes. I see killdeer, starlings and blackbirds dropping in regularly. Over from my side of the fence I can’t see most of them actually bathing and drinking since most of the puddles are beyond where the field rises. Plus they’re off a ways distant in the 10 acre field. But on this occasion I got a nice peek at ravens — it helps that they are pretty big birds. The local pair of ravens' territory includes this field along with the woods around it. On this occasion I saw them stop in at the field to do some bathing. I gather it wasn’t a huge puddle like the low spot near the road.”

giddy thing writes—Dawn Chorus: Put a Birding Festival on Your Bucket List: “Birds have always been a touchstone in my life. They were an early bond with my mother. They made me think about esoteric things like habitat and migration. They led me to my profession. They were invoked in my wedding vows. They were subjects of my research. Birding remains one of my main pastimes and passions, and as a recent retiree, I now have time to take my birding interests to a new level of enjoyment. One way I plan to ‘up my game’ is to start attending some of the hundreds of birding festivals celebrated across North America. [...] Whether you’re new to birding or a pro, there are many reasons to attend a birding festival. One of the primary reasons is the opportunity to see new birds to add to your “life list.” Another top reason is to explore an entirely new habitat with all its natural wonders. Birding festivals brim with field trips, workshops, and presentations designed to educate and engage birders of all skill levels. Some also present trade shows where birders can test and purchase new optics and gear.”

Besame writes—Overnight SCIENCE News Digest: Packrats send messages to us from 30,000 years ago: “Using DNA sequencing on ancient pack rat nests made of plants, insects, bones, fecal matter and urine could give us a look into Earth's past, according to research published Thursday in the journal Ecology and Evolution. The study could help scientists better understand how plant communities, as well as potentially animals, bacteria and fungi, will react to climate change. ‘Rodent middens are powerful tools in paleoecology,’ Michael Tessler, a postdoctoral fellow at the American Museum of Natural History, said in a statement. ‘We wanted to see how we could take this invaluable resource and expand its use to give us a big-picture view of what life in the Americas was like 1,000, 10,000, or even 30,000 years ago, and measure how it has changed in the time since then.’ Pack rats are nocturnal rodents that use plant materials to build nests in dry caves. Their urine helps to hold the nests together. This allows the nests to be preserved for tens of thousands of years, with some dating to before the last ice age.”

AKALib writes—Scientists honor Greta Thunberg by naming new Snail Species in Borneo after her: “Meet Craspedotropis gretathunbergae, a new snail species discovered in Brunei on the island of Borneo, now named in honor of Greta Thunberg. The discoverers say that Caenogastropod land snails, such as this species, are likely to suffer because of climate change, hence they named it after the world’s most beloved climate activist. The group of citizen scientists, on a guided expedition with the scientific field trip company Taxon Expeditions, collected the snails as they were foraging among vegetation at night along the south bank of the Belalong river in Brunei Darussalam (Borneo). The tiny snail is approximately 2 mm long and 1 mm wide with grey tentacles and a concave shell. The newly described snail belongs to the so-called caenogastropods, a group of land snails known to be sensitive to drought, temperature extremes and forest degradation.”

foresterbob writes—The Daily Bucket - Weathered Wood, a photo diary: “In arid regions with enough moisture to support trees, remnants of the trees linger long after they have died. The rate of decay depends on factors such as species and climate. My work often takes me to the dry forests of the Inland Northwest. I like to take pictures of the more interesting specimens of weathered wood. Ponderosa pine snags and logs can last for decades, and resins in the wood add rich colors to what might otherwise be a drab log.”

CaptBLI writes—The Daily Bucket - Birds and more birds: “Sometimes there is not much to say. So, I’ll let a series of videos do my talking today. Enclosed are birds native to Mississippi. I hope you’ll enjoy the short films. The Carolina Wren has a sweet song. Here are 22 seconds of loud and proud vocals.”

CaptBLI writes—The Daily Bucket - Bamboo fence: “I had a vision when we moved into our home. I imagined a curtain of green draped by flowers. I discovered that the materials grew on the property. I started working on the project in 2008. Here are the photo documents of then and now.”

CaptBLI writes—The Daily Bucket - A Worker Bee's World: “I sat in the Dean of Forestry’s office for an admissions interview. The Dean asked a pertinent question, ‘What do you want to do with your life?” I confidently replied, ‘I’m going to be a Forest Ranger!’ He scanned the page of my high school transcript, saw my best grade in math (since 8th grade) was a C, grimaced at the 1100 SAT score and asked, ;How old is your child?’ Beaming, I said, ‘My son will be a year old in Dec.’ ‘Let me give you some advice,’ he offered, spoke bluntly, and changed the direction of my career path. [...] I never got to wear the iconic hat of Smokey the Bear, but, I obtained an Associate’s Degree in Forest Sciences and graduated with a 3.83 GPA. I became (and loved my career as) a Land Surveyor. That was then, this is (after retirement) now. I have no regrets of the twenty seven years I spent working in that field. I am ready to see and do new things today and tomorrow.”

Dan Bacher writes—CA Commission allies with agribusiness, throws out science in removing striped bass restoration goal: “Rejecting the recommendations of the top three scientific experts on striped bass and Delta fisheries in the state, the California Fish and Game Commission voted unanimously on Friday, February 21, to adopt its first Delta Fisheries Management Policy and an amended Striped Bass Policy that has no numerical goal for the restoration of the species. In doing so, the Commission threw all of the science presented by striped bass experts Dr. Peter Moyle, Dr. David Ostrach and Dr. Cynthia LeDoux Bloom in Commission meetings into the trash can and sided with powerful corporate agribusiness interests, including the Coalition for a Sustainable Delta, that see the striped bass and other fish as a hindrance in their decades long to pump even more water out of the Sacramento San Joaquin River Delta. ‘I’m proud of the work of our stakeholders, staff of the Commission and CDFW, and Commissioners in reaching this point, recognizing that this is just the beginning of a long effort to effect the changes in the policies to restore the health of the Delta,’ said President Sklar.”

CLIMATE CHAOS

ClimateDenierRoundup writes—Climate Denial Blogger Weeps For Science Because of Online Citizen Science: “Anthony Watts is not a scientist, but instead someone who uses his online blog to attack real climate science. One of his biggest efforts was the Surface Stations project, where he assembled ‘a grass roots network of volunteers” to second-guess the thermometer-based temperature stations he believed were showing too much warming because of urban development. He also once tried to start a (now-defunct) climate journal of his own, which was open to “anyone who has an interest in atmospheric sciences.’ The most generous description of Watts would be that he, and his work, falls into the ‘citizen science’ genre of non-academics who collect data and advance science from outside the ivory tower. With the image of Watts as an online, amateur citizen (pseudo)scientist in mind, let’s take a look at his latest post. In it, he attacks a Nature Communications paper that uses citizen science and the internet to show that nuisance flooding, which are floods arising from sea level rise pushing high tides higher, may be more widespread than standard measures capture, based on spikes in Twitter activity of people complaining about nuisance flooding. Because there are only 132 tide gauges across 3,700 miles of the East and Gulf coasts, the study used tweets to fill in between the gauges, showing where flooding is happening without being recorded by official measurements.”

Meteor Blades writes—Trump wants to emcee TV program challenging climate science consensus—after the election: “Nearly all candidates for the Democratic presidential nomination have made clear that they want to take big steps—a few of them really big steps—to deal with climate change. But while they’re coming up with various ideas for confronting the crisis, Donald Trump apparently wants to be master of ceremonies on a prime-time television program that challenges the scientific consensus regarding Earth’s changing climate. That, at least, is what climate science denier William Happer told reporter Scott Waldman of Climatewire Thursday. Happer was briefly one of Trump’s advisers last year, serving on the National Security Council. He believes that the more, the better when it comes to carbon dioxide in the atmosphere and has said that scientific studies have treated CO2 the way Nazi propaganda talked about Jews. [...] Trump, Happer said, also wants to go ahead with the hostile review of existing climate science that Happer wanted to carry out when he was first appointed White House adviser last February. But neither the television program nor the hostile review will happen this year, according to Happer, because Trump and his campaign advisers think they might hurt his chances for reelection.”

Pakalolo writes—Seismic events claw at the Doomsday glacier by rolling icebergs slamming into the fragile ice shelf: “The most menacing glacier for coastal regions worldwide is the Thwaites glacier, aka the doomsday glacier, which is located in the active climate tipping point region of West Antarctica. Recently, a new study found that Thwaites glacier’s marine extension’s underbelly is melting on all sides by warming ocean water. Researchers found that “the main surprise this year came from radar data detailing the structure of the ice shelf. Thwaites’s underbelly is a landscape unto itself, complete with channels, ridges, and cliffs, all crafted by warm currents, she says. ‘It’s not just a flat sheet of ice that is melting uniformly. It’s more complex than we thought.’ Ocean upwelling has been a worry for some time, not only at Thwaites but at most of the ice shelves in West Antarctica. Now another study has found that icequakes are rocking the degrading ice at Thwaites. This new phenomenon is grim news as a Thwaites collapse could lead to two feet of sea-level rise and, scientists say a Thwaites collapse will take the rest of Antarctica with it.”

Pakalolo writes—Global Warming has shifted the 'major wind-driven ocean currents' poleward: “What have we done? A new study published in the Geophysical Research Letters has found that the vital role ocean circulation plays in our climate, weather, and marine life has shifted due to our warming planet. The study reveals for the ‘first time, independent satellite observational evidence demonstrating that the large‐scale ocean gyres are moving poleward during the past four decades.’ The culprit in this shift is the carbon from fossil fuel emissions that we burn for energy. From the presser: Eight massive wind-driven ocean currents, called ocean gyres, move water around our planet. There are three in the Atlantic Ocean, three in the Pacific Ocean, and one each in the Indian and Antarctic oceans. These rotating current systems largely determine the weather and marine productivity in our planet’s coastal regions. In the new study, experts at the Alfred Wegener Institute, Helmholtz Centre for Polar and Marine Research (AWI), analyzed long-term global satellite data of ocean surface temperature and sea levels. Both datasets offer insights into the evolution of large-scale surface currents, and indicate that, in the Northern and Southern Hemisphere alike, the borders of the ocean gyres and their boundary currents are moving closer to the poles, at a rate of more than 800 meters (2,600 feet) per year.”

Pakalolo writes—Massive and catastrophic glacier collapse with deadly mudflow near Machu Picchu, Peru: “The collapse at the foot of Machu Picchu was first reported by Diario Correo. The town of Santa Theresa was affected by the mudflow. The AGU blog writes: On 23 February 2020 (corrected – this was erroneously reported as 24 February 2020) an enormous, catastrophic debris flow tore down the Salkantay River in Santa Teresa, Peru. This event has killed at least four people, with a further 13 reported to be missing. Given the magnitude of the flow, this number is probably uncertain. A mudflow on this scale usually requires an extraordinary cause. Diario Correo in Peru has an explanation – this event was caused by glacial collapse on Salkantay mountain. This hypothesis is proposed by Oscar Vilca Gómez, who the article describes as a specialist in Hydrology and Glaciology. He visited the site site of the detachment as part of a research team from the National Institute for Glacier Research of the Ministry of Environment. They propose that an ice / rock avalanche detached from the mountain, crossed the Salkantay Cocha lake, and generated the huge debris flow. [...] Peruvian glaciers have lost 30 percent of their ice between 2000 and 2016 due to planetary warming.”

Angmar writes—Thwaites Glacier & Antarctic: potential more than 10 feet of sea-level rise by 2100(or sooner?) “Thwaites and the glaciers around it: ‘You have to think in terms of maybe 3 feet, but maybe 10 or 15,’ Alley said. Maybe 15 feet. In that scenario, the Jefferson Memorial and Fenway Park would be underwater, and the Googleplex would become an archipelago. Outside the US, the damage would be incalculable. Shanghai, Lagos, Mumbai, Jakarta—all would flood or drown. www.wired.com/… ‘The three main reasons warming causes global sea level to rise are: oceans expand, ice sheets lose ice faster than it forms from snowfall, and glaciers at higher altitudes also melt. Sea level rise since the start of the 20th century has been dominated by retreat of glaciers and expansion of the ocean, but the contributions of the two large ice sheets (Greenland and Antarctica) are expected to increase in the 21st century.[4] The ice sheets store most of the land ice (∼99.5%), with a sea-level equivalent (SLE) of 7.4 m (24 ft) for Greenland and 58.3 m (191 ft) for Antarctica.’[3]en.m.wikipedia.org/...”

Colorado Blue writes—Oh great. Right wingers hire German girl to be "the anti-Greta," attack climate science: “These people! These people! Now they’ve enlisted a white chick from Germany, who looks worse and worse the more you research her (google her!) to create propaganda for the anti-climate-science lobby. For climate skeptics, it’s hard to compete with the youthful appeal of global phenomenon Greta Thunberg. But one U.S. think tank hopes it’s found an answer: the anti-Greta. Naomi Seibt is a 19-year-old German who, like Greta, is blond, eloquent and European. But Naomi denounces “climate alarmism,’ calls climate consciousness ‘a despicably anti-human ideology,’ and has even deployed Greta’s now famous ‘How dare you?’ line to take on the mainstream German media. “She’s a fantastic voice for free markets and for climate realism,’ said James Taylor, director of the Arthur B. Robinson Center for Climate and Environmental Policy at the Heartland Institute, an influential libertarian think tank in suburban Chicago that has the ear of the Trump administration.”

ClimateDenierRoundup writes—Will Climate Deniers Formally Join With UK’s New Free Speech For Bigots Union? “Over the weekend, WUWT posted an announcement that the Free Speech Union is online, accompanied by a long-winded 10-minute video introduction featuring the new union’s founder, Toby Young. Young rants and raves about the ‘self-appointed morality cops’ and ‘digital McCarthyism” that seek to no-platform people with whom they disagree, and promises that the Union will behave in exactly the same way they decry. If someone launches a petition against you, or bullies you, or emails your boss to complain, the new Free Speech Union will do that against them. (Apparently, attacks on free speech only go one direction.) After five minutes of scaremongering about how the digital mobs can cancel anyone, Young reveals his origin story. It wasn’t outcry over his editor position at phrenology-defending Quillette, or any of the homophobia, misogyny, anti-disabled bigotry, anti-LGBT comments he’s made that caused him distress. Nor was it the time he apparently wore a wig to a gay bar to try and trick women into kissing him, or even his appearance at a conference alongside someone who supports the idea of pedophiles having sex with sleeping children that triggered his supposedly unwarrented cancelation.”

writes— With a Quarter of Climate Tweets Coming From Bots, Twitter To ID, But Not Remove, Misinformation : “According to a forthcoming new analysis covered by Oliver Millman in the Guardian yesterday, of the 6.5 million climate-related tweets posted in the month around Trump’s June 1 2017 announcement that he planned to pull the US out of the Paris Agreement, an astonishing 25% were generated by bots. For specific phrases like ‘fake science,’ it was as high as 38%, while 28% of tweets about ExxonMobil were from bots. And it hardly seems random. In the days around the announcement, there was a jump from hundreds of daily bot-tweets to over 25,000 a day. Unsurprisingly, the bots were largely critical of climate science and advocates, though there was some evidence that about 5% of the tweets supportive of climate action were from bots. That means, the analysis says, “that bots are not just prevalent, but disproportionately so in topics that were supportive of Trump’s announcement or skeptical of climate science and action.’

The article did not, however, identify who was behind these bot networks, which obviously someone is paying for. But do we really need to know? Does it matter if it’s Russia using bots to stoke division, or if it’s ExxonMobil using them to defend itself?”

ECO-ACTION & ECO JUSTICE

Judith Lewis Mernit via Capital & Main writes—Climate change is stirring up young voters: “For Elsa Mengistu, it all began with guns. The 18-year-old North Carolina native first found her way into organizing for a cause through the Winston-Salem chapter of March for Our Lives, the youth activist movement formed after the 2018 shooting that killed 17 people at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. But in coming to understand the factors that cause guns to proliferate in American society, Mengistu, who is black, started to see racism and poverty and gun violence as all part of the same problematic system that puts corporate profits over people’s well-being—how lower-income people live in more polluted communities, for example. ‘That kind of got the gears turning,” says Mengistu, who at the time was in 11th grade in High Point, North Carolina. ‘I just started seeing how everything—literally everything on this Earth is interconnected.” One day she was scrolling through social media when she came across a post about the youth-led Global Climate Strike. ‘I just felt like they were building a new future,’ she says. ‘And I ended up joining them in Washington, D.C., organizing for this giant march’.”

Walter Einenkel writes—UN's former climate chief says now is the time for global 'civil disobedience' to combat greed: “Costa Rican diplomat and former executive secretary of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change Christiana Figueres is telling people across the globe that the time is now for civil disobedience in service of our planet. In her new book, The Future We Choose: Surviving the Climate Crisis, Figueres, along with Tom Rivett-Carnac writes that while people must get out to vote and push their elected officials to make big moves to combat climate change, it is also time to hit the streets. According to Forbes, the two authors explain that ‘Civil disobedience is not only a moral choice, it is also the most powerful way of shaping world politics.’ And since they believe that historic action needs to take place, shows of civil disobedience is ‘required’.”

Pretiare writes—Climate Realism Has a New Doll Spokesperson and What a Doozy: a 19 yr old Anti-Greta: “This is a way to chill those young climate activist and keep consumers consuming. Keep them mesmerized. Greta is genuine and the science of climate crisis is the best approximation about our current condition and where we are headed. There are so many ways for humans to bury their heads in the sand and the anti-Greta movement is yet another one. Naomi’s vision of the future is one in which young people are happily using their newest iPhones with no cares. All media addicts like Google and Facebook and other corporations want this. We and future generations are supposed to be plugged into the “right” propaganda. But that “right” is leading those who follow into anti-realism and thus anti-science (in contrast with unadulterated science). Who needs a world of children on iPhones while the real world gets ignored? We already have that. She’s a fantastic voice for free markets and for climate realism,” said James Taylor, director of the Arthur B. Robinson Center for Climate and Environmental Policy at the Heartland Institute, an influential libertarian think tank in suburban Chicago that has the ear of the Trump administration.”

CANDIDATES, STATE AND DC ECO-RELATED POLITICS

scifiowa writes—Only One Democratic Candidate Is Ready NOW To Deal With The Global Climate Crisis: “Elizabeth Warren is the only candidate who is ready NOW THIS VERY MINUTE to lead on addressing the crisis our planet faces. She is the only candidate who will be READY THE DAY she is sworn in to PROTECT OUR FAMILIES from this most serious of threats. She ALREADY HAS PLANS that are detailed and informed by the leading climate scientists and a mountain of evidence. This illustrates that she has the BEST UNDERSTANDING of the URGENCY of the problem. Her views are outlined in a December 2019 article by Phil McKenna in the publication Inside Climate News. The article is titled: Elizabeth Warren on Climate Change: Where the Candidate Stands.”

Ike McCorkle writes—Save the Planet! Save Democracy! Create Jobs! Colorado congressional candidate.

ENERGY

Fossil Fuels & Emissions Controls

Dan Bacher writes—Appeals Court rules that Kern Co. oil and gas permitting ordinance violates state law: “Environmental justice and conservation groups and local farmers won a significant victory on February 24 when a California appeals court ruled that a Kern County oil and gas ordinance — written by oil industry consultants — violated the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA). California’s Fifth District Court of Appeals found that a key county analysis failed to disclose the full extent of oil and gas drilling’s environmental harm, in violation of state law. ‘Kern County used the flawed study to pass an industry-friendly oil and gas ordinance in 2015 and has issued more than a thousand permits a year since it passed,’ according to a press release from a coalition of groups. Kern County produces 70% of the oil extracted in California, with over 113 million barrels in 2018. Kern also has the latest concentration of oil wells of any county in the nation.”

ClimateDenierRoundup writes—Big Oil Scaremongering On GND and Fracking Ban Job Losses: “On Wednesday, a trio of right-wing groups released a report claiming that, per the Daily Caller, the Green New Deal would cost swing-state households $75,000 a year. If this sounds familiar, that’s because it’s just an update to a similar report they put out last year which found the GND would cost households $70,000 a year. Since we disassembled that and the CREEP-y and “bogus” numbers it relies on back then, we’ll assume you don’t need to be dissuaded of the notion that anything that comes out of these groups is in any way reliable. It also may be a good time to remind everyone that one of the aims of the GND is to hold those who made this mess accountable rather than individuals. That said, yesterday Josh Siegel at the Washington Examiner reported that the American Petroleum Institute has released a new report claiming that a ban on fracking and on leasing oil and gas on federal lands could cause a recession, reduce GDP by $1.2 trillion, and cause the loss of 7.5 million jobs. It would also supposedly increase annual household energy costs by $618 on average, gas prices by 15%, and annual electricity costs by 20% per family. Something tells us that like the GND attack, API’s report makes some rather bold assumptions that just-so-happen to inflate the final numbers. Anyone interested in figuring out exactly how probably wouldn’t need to do much digging.”

RustyRobot writes—Burning Coal in the USA: “You can see why the coal barons thought they had the golden ticket — from 1960 to 2000 us Americans kept using more and more of it. OK, choo choo trains were gone, and home heating became dominated by natural gas and propane, and industry was moving to China, but Americans wanted more electricity every year so it’s all good. Our total production and consumption peaked in 2007 at just over one billion tons. That is a lot of coal to shovel but there was a problem.Things started changing around 2000. Our electricity consumption stopped rising and generating electricity using natural gas became less expensive (I will go into all that in another article). In a sweet bit of irony because the electricity market had be deregulated (thanks to conservatives), and profit became king, coal fired electric generating units started closing and gas fired electric generating units opened in their place. As of 2018 natural gas generators create more of our electricity than coal and coal consumption is down to 53% of the 2007 peak!”

Renewables, Efficiency, Energy Storage & Conservation

Alack Sinner writes—We’re developing a blueprint to transform Rhode Island into the first 100% clean energy state: “We’re the Rhode Island Progressive Democrats of America and clean energy company Ocean State Community Energy, and we’re working together to develop a blueprint to transform Rhode Island into the first 100% clean energy state. Switching to clean energy will be a sweet deal for Rhode Island. Our state produces almost no energy right now. As an energy producer, we can keep the money we send out-of-state for energy and collect even more cash by selling excess energy to surrounding states. With a state-owned utility, we can deliver energy profits to ourselves and build a better and more equitable Rhode Island. The blueprint will use solar, onshore vertical wind, and smart and shareable micro-grids and energy storage networks. It will build on existing infrastructure and avoid green space. It will produce over 100% of Rhode Island’s energy needs—including energy for heating, cooling, and transportation—by 2030. Best of all, the blueprint will be scalable so every state can use it to build their own clean energy system.”

Second chart with total electricity generation at the top and the renewables rather far down. Click to expand.

RustyRobot writes—Wind Energy Milestone in the U. S.: “Here is a bit of encouraging news from the Energy Information Administration data. The chart above shows electricity production from three sources, hydroelectric, wind, and solar PV. Until 2019 hydroelectric was the fourth biggest generator of electricity. In 2019 wind generation surpassed hydro! Wind generation is expected to continue growing and expanding over the US countryside. The chart also shows solar production that closely follows wind but about ten years behind. An apparent feature is that each method has an up and down aspect. For hydro this is about how much water flows year to year and quarter to quarter with spring and summer in the peaks. For wind the peaks are winter, spring and late fall. Solar is obvious with late spring through early fall being the peak. These patterns are complimentary with winter being strong for wind and weak for solar, and summer being weak for wind and strong for solar. Wonderful how that works! To add perspective the second chart shows the total electric production along with the three renewable sources above. Our renewables are way down on the bottom. Hydro, wind, and solar combined currently provide about 16% of our electricity and gas, coal, and nuclear combined provide about 80%.”

Mokurai writes—Renewable Monday: Conservative Utah Gets on Board: “Utah is in contention as the Reddest state in the US after Wyoming, but Conservative Utah is now on board with planning for climate change. It turns out that one can and must talk to Conservatives about saving tax dollars while improving health and saving the planet. All politics is local, and what gets local people riled up is usually money. Ideology is one thing, but when you start taking money out of people’s pockets, they tend to sit up and pay attention. That’s exactly what’s happening in Utah, a certified red state where the full conservative mantra as preached by Faux News is de rigeur. So why is Utah beginning to talk openly about the risks associated with an overheated planet? It’s the money, stupid, same as it always is. Well, also smog on the mountains, threatening Utah's tourist industry as well as residents' health.”

Mokurai writes—Renewable Tuesday: A "Best-Case" Scenario for the Climate: “‘The only uncertainty is how long we’ll last’: a worst case scenario for the climate in 2050 is a Diary by Angmar. We don't do worst case in this Diary series, because it isn't happening. We are going to look at ‘Air is cleaner than before the Industrial Revolution’: a best case scenario for the climate in 2050. (Edited excerpt published in The Guardian) The source of both cases is The Future We Choose, a new book by the architects of the Paris climate accords, by Christiana Figueres and Tom Rivett-Carnac, who led negotiations for the United Nations during the historic Paris Agreement of 2015. It isn't bad, but as usual it demonstrates insufficient imagination and knowledge. A few salient points. It is 2050. We have been successful at halving emissions every decade since 2020. We are heading for a world that will be no more than 1.5C warmer by 2100 That gets us to an eighth of current usage in three decades. No, we need to get to Carbon Neutrality by 2040.”

Mokurai writes—Renewable Wednesday: Climate Migration: ”There are two kinds of climate migration—people, and the rest of nature. Birds, insects, sea life, diseases, glaciers, trees… We have recognized human climate migration as a threat for years, but it is happening now on an ever-increasing scale that threatens war and political violence. There are hundreds of thousands of climate refugees in many countries now, and there is the prospect of a billion of them as the global climate worsens even more. The nations of the world are responding very badly to this, as to every refugee crisis. We can get to Carbon Neutrality by 2040. Only lack of political will is holding us back. We cannot undo climate migration until well after that, when we go sufficiently Carbon Negative to cool the planet significantly. So we need to cope. Again, it is strictly a matter of political will to address the issues and do what is needed.”

Mokurai writes—Renewable Thursday: "Don't boo! Organize!" “Don’t just hit the street once in a while. Don't just send in a few bucks to a candidate or issue organization. Go do something yourself, and take a step forward every day. You'll feel better about yourself, and the world, and your place in it. You will influence others, even some of the hard cases—at least the ones that care about real money—or failing that, their children. That will make it easier for you and others to do more. You can act globally, or locally. There is much to do, as I have been saying here with increasing regularity. I wrote this five years ago. How to Solve Global Warming We know what to do about Global Warming, but we do not all know that we know what to do, much less that we are doing it. Nobody in the media, Right or Left or neutral, reports on what is really going on. Mostly we hear about the politics, and only occasionally get fragmentary reports about technology and installations. Right Wing media denies everything, including itself: Global Warming is a hoax; There is no problem; Global Warming, excuse me, Climate Change is good for you!; We can't afford to solve the problem; Switching to renewables will crash the economy; Impeach Obama! HEEEEEE'S BLAAAAAAAACK!!!!! But we can do it, and we are doing it. Now we need to let everybody else know that it is happening, and what they can do.”

Mokurai writes—Renewable Friday: Republicans Gaslight Themselves with Climate/Election "Plan": “Republicans claimed for years to have the Right ideas for countering Global Warming, and are now gaslighting each other with trees and carbon capture to save their political fortunes. But even their people aren't having any. The rest of us can point and laugh. [????????] The whole point of their laughable plans is to seize on tree planting and their fake version of carbon capture, measures that don't do anything about carbon emissions, or inconvenience the polluters in any way. They think that they can gaslight us into believing that they now believe in Global Warming and mean to combat it. But it turns out that they are gaslighting themselves into believing that the public, both Democratic and Republican, is stupid enough and weak-minded enough to be taken in by these stupid mind tricks. Many Republican voters, are, of course, but they are no longer in the majority nationwide, nor in the critical swing states where the Presidential election will be decided, nor, it appears, in enough states to keep a majority in the Senate. GOP climate plan faces pushback — from Republicans.”

NAT’L FORESTS, PARKS, MONUMENTS & OTHER PUBLIC LANDS

Ojibwa writes—Silver Falls State Park: More of the nature trail (photo diary): “Oregon’s Silver Falls State Park was opened to the public in 1933 on land that had been set aside in 1931 by the Oregon State Highway Commission. The Silver Falls State Park infrastructure was built between 1935 and 1942 by the men of the Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) and the skilled workers of the Works Projects Administration (WPA). The park is located in a temperate rainforest that gets about 80 inches of rain each year. There is a nature trail around the campground.”

REGULATIONS & PROTECTION

Mark Sumner writes—First they cut the safety rules on oil rigs. Then they covered up objections to cutting the rules: “Offshore oil rigs are among the most dangerous places to work. The roughnecks who work on the rigs are often dealing with heavy objects, high pressures, suspended weights, oil, grease, heat, water—everything that makes for a difficult work environment. Then they do it in an often isolated environment, frequently under pressure of the kind of that comes from a tight schedule. So safety rules on rigs are especially important. And especially strict. Except … not any more. Because Scott Angelle, a Louisiana state commissioner who Donald Trump put over the entire Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement, overhauled those rules to make that put profits ahead of safety. And when engineers on his staff pointed out the problems, he took action — to cover up their complaints.”

TRANSPORTATION & INFRASTRUCTURE

Mokurai writes—EV Tuesday: TV Ads for Electric Cars: “Electric car ads have been on TV for more than two decades. But nothing like last year, which is nothing like this year, which will be nothing like next year. Let's have a look at some Google and YouTube picks. In 2020, for the first time, we had Super Bowl ads for electric cars: Audi, Porsche, and GM. Enjoy. Super Bowl 2020 electric-car ad showdown: Which one gets you charged up?””

OCEANS, WATER, DROUGHT

Dan Bacher writes—Westlands Water District signs permanent water contract with Bureau of Reclamation: “ ‘Today, Westlands Water District and the Bureau of Reclamation signed Irrigation and M&I Contract No. 14-06-200-495A-LTR1-P, which converted Westlands’ water service contract to a repayment contract, which will remain in effect so long as the Westlands pays applicable charges, consistent with section 9(d) of the Reclamation Act of August 4, 1939,’ according to Birmingham. Westlands Water District describes itself as ‘the largest agricultural water district in the United States, made up of more than 1,000 square miles of prime farmland in western Fresno and Kings counties. Westlands provides water to 675 family-owned farms that average 600 acres in size.’ In fact much, of the district is located on arid, drainage-impaired land located on the west side of the San Joaquin Valley that fishing groups, Tribes, conservationists, family farmers and environmental justice advocates have been pushing to retire from agricultural production for many years.”

AGRICULTURE​, FOOD & GARDENING

Cocob writes—Democrats are reaching Farmers with an exciting message: green agriculture. Good news: “With the chaos of the Iowa Caucus app and all the noise of the debates this was missed. Over the past year Democratic candidates the climate crisis and agriculture that could change the way our food system operates. Every leading Democratic campaign now endorses an aggressive approach to conservation that could dramatically reduce greenhouse gases, improve water quality and enhance rural prosperity. Candidates lined up to tour Matt Russell’s organic farm in central Iowa over the past year to learn about how a diversified cropping system involving livestock can suck carbon out of the air and sequester it in the soil to feed us better. Pete Buttigieg and Elizabeth Warren came up with plans that would restructure farm policy to direct funding away from subsidizing production and toward conservation. Export markets for American ag commodities are falling apart. The world has been telling us through markets for years that we are growing about 30% too much corn and soy. Meanwhile, we are killing the Gulf of Mexico with excessive commercial fertilizer, which washes down the Mississippi River. California and Australia burn in part because we are spewing too much nitrogen – as problematic as CO2 for global warming – from our broken agrichemical system.”

DownHeah Mississippi writes—Saturday Morning Garden Blogging Vol. 16.09 Planning This Year's Garden: Downheah Edition: “Morning Y’all. Happy Leap Year Saturday!! Apparently, February 29 falls on a Saturday only once every 28 years; who knew? The title of my diary today was inspired by a post from bertusikal back in January of 2017. The title picture is borrowed from that diary, with his permission. Y’all can revisit that diary HERE … I’m already well into the planning/preparation of my 2020 Tomato/Pepper Patch. I’m growing 15 tomato varieties this year, and they are coming along nicely under the grow light.”

MISCELLANY

Sher Watts Spooner writes—U.S. must step up in the urgent fight against plastic waste: “A recent study from Australia’s University of Newcastle estimated that each person eats the equivalent of a credit card's worth of plastic each week. Clearly, we're well past the crisis point; while many other countries realize that the world is becoming awash in plastic waste and are passing bans on plastic bags and other kinds of single-use plastic, the United States is only taking baby steps when giant steps are needed. A new bill, the Break Free From Plastic Pollution Act of 2020, was recently introduced in Congress by Sen. Tom Udall of New Mexico and Rep. Alan Lowenthal of California. Both are Democrats. The bills, H.R. 5845 and S. 3263, are co-sponsored by six senators and 29 representatives, all Democrats. The legislation is being described as ‘one of the most aggressive, sweeping attempts to hold the plastics industry, beverage makers, and other companies financially responsible for dealing with the waste they create.’ Just like the concepts in the Green New Deal, the legislation is ambitious and necessary, even if its passage right now is as likely as the chance of Oklahoma Sen. Jim Inhofe, who infamously brought a snowball to the Senate floor to ‘disprove’ climate change, joining Greta Thunberg at a climate strike.”

Proterocladus antiquus, the oldest known plant

skralyx writes—Oldest plant fossil ever found: Green plants were already big and multicellular a billion years ago: “How long have plants looked like plants? How long have they been multicellular and, you know, plantish, with different cell types, branching, and an upright structure? Until now, that had been very unclear, but we just got a huge boost in our knowledge. A once-in-a-generation find (and I don’t think I’m exaggerating) is reported in the February 24 issue of Nature Ecology & Evolution: the oldest fossil of a green plant ever discovered! It is not only 200 million years older than any other example, but it is far more complete and unambiguous. Qing Tang and Shuhai Xiao from the geosciences department at Virginia Tech made the discovery in the Nanfen Formation in northern China, known to be just about a billion years old, and they have named it Proterocladus antiquus. Meet the oldest plant we have ever seen...”

