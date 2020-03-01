Live coverage: The 2020 South Carolina Democratic presidential primary

Category: World Published on Sunday, 01 March 2020 00:00 Hits: 7

Polls closed at 7 PM ET in South Carolina, the site of the final “early state” election in the 2020 Democratic presidential primary and the first with a large black population. While the results come in, you can check out our guide to the primary.

Results: Statewide (w/map) | By county

MSNBC projected Joe Biden the winner in South Carolina the minute the polls closed.

Exit polls show black South Carolinians giving Joe Biden 60% of their votes. Bernie Sanders, 17%.

Note, as always, exit polls do not always reflect the actual vote.

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/1922807