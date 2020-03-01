Live coverage: The 2020 South Carolina Democratic presidential primary

Category: World Hits: 7
Polls closed at 7 PM ET in South Carolina, the site of the final “early state” election in the 2020 Democratic presidential primary and the first with a large black population. While the results come in, you can check out our guide to the primary.
Results: Statewide (w/map) | By countySunday, Mar 1, 2020 · 12:01:38 AM +00:00 · Meteor Blades
MSNBC projected Joe Biden the winner in South Carolina the minute the polls closed.Sunday, Mar 1, 2020 · 12:05:04 AM +00:00 · Meteor Blades
Exit polls show black South Carolinians giving Joe Biden 60% of their votes. Bernie Sanders, 17%.
Note, as always, exit polls do not always reflect the actual vote.
