Live coverage: The 2020 South Carolina Democratic presidential primary

Polls closed at 7 PM ET in South Carolina, the site of the final “early state” election in the 2020 Democratic presidential primary and the first with a large black population. While the results come in, you can check out our guide to the primary.

Sunday, Mar 1, 2020 · 12:01:38 AM +00:00 · Meteor Blades

MSNBC projected Joe Biden the winner in South Carolina the minute the polls closed. 

Sunday, Mar 1, 2020 · 12:05:04 AM +00:00 · Meteor Blades

Exit polls show black South Carolinians giving Joe Biden 60% of their votes. Bernie Sanders, 17%. 

Note, as always, exit polls do not always reflect the actual vote.

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/1922807

