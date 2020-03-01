Tom Steyer suspends presidential campaign

Category: World Published on Sunday, 01 March 2020 02:36 Hits: 7

Tom Steyer is suspending his presidential campaign, CNN and other outlets report. One of two billionaires in the Democratic primary, the longtime activist behind the Need to Impeach campaign failed to secure a single delegate in the first four states, and failed to qualify for the Nevada debate. Steyer, who made his fortune with a hedge fund, spent more than $200 million on advertising during his run, and had high hopes for South Carolina, but appears on track for just an 11-12% finish in the Palmetto State, his best finish yet.

Tom Steyer's closing remarks to supporters after ending his presidential campaign: "When the Lord closes a door, he opens a window. I will find that window and crawl through it with you, I promise you that." https://t.co/h0N1pR80WSpic.twitter.com/3Zw2axc8Hv March 1, 2020

