Saturday snippets: Murkowski, Manchin introduce major energy bill; no more February 29s?

• Murkowski, Manchin introduce American Energy Innovation Act of 2020: The bill is a collection of 50 pieces of legislation focused on a wide range of moves that Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski said “will help keep energy affordable even as it becomes cleaner and cleaner.” The bipartisan bill is said to have considerable Senate support and includes numerous climate-friendly items. But it’s also a repeat of the “all-of-the-above” approach toward energy that has been promoted since the oil embargos of the 1970s. Even when the U.S. has had its best energy policies—in the Carter era, and under President Barack Obama—the all-of-the-above path was chosen. Knowing what we now know about climate change, we need to get off that path and focus on transforming our energy system, agricultural system, and transportation system away from fossil fuels with all deliberate speed. All-the-above undermines that effort.

• Joe Biden has claimed he was instrumental in making the Paris climate agreement happen. That’s not what other people remember: At E&E News, Jean Chemnick checked into the former vice president’s campaign assertion that he is the one who persuaded Chinese President XI Jinping to join the 2015 deal. Biden made that claim again Monday night, but he got Xi mixed up with the Chinese leader who retired in 1992 and died in 1997. "I'm the guy that came back after meeting with Deng Xiaoping and making the case that I believe China would join if we put pressure on them," Biden said. In interviews with a half-dozen Obama-era White House advisers and State Department officials, all of them said Biden did not appear to play an instrumental role in finalizing the Paris Agreement. "I really don't think he was involved at all," said one source.

• Study: Drivers of more expensive cars less likely to yield to pedestrians at a midblock crosswalk: In survey of 461 cares, 27.98% yielded to pedestrians. Cars yielded more frequently for females (31.33%) and whites (31.17%) compared to males (24.06%) and non-whites (24.78%). The car’s price made a big difference in whether a driver would yield to a pedestrian. The odds of yielding decreased 3% per $1,000 increase in price.

MIDDAY TWEET

great question challenging Trump over Pence's disastrous handling of the HIV outbreak in Indiana. Trump said he heard very good excuses for that but there are NO excuses. Pence made it worse by letting his right-wing politics trump health, despite his attempts to spin it away February 29, 2020

• COVID-9 impact on world economy grows: Not only are nations spending or preparing to spend great gobs of money on responding to the COVID-19 virus’s health impacts, the effects on production and trade are also becoming more apparent. Globalization has inextricably entangled the world’s economies. In China, the 1-100 manufacturing index clocked in at 35.7 in February compared with 50 in January, with anything below 50 indicating a contraction. The impact of that is being felt among China’s trading partners as the Asian giant cuts back on imports of components and raw materials that China turns into smartphones, home appliances, and other consumer goods for the world market. By April, according to some analysts, U.S. stores like Walmart and Target, which buy enormous quantities of Chinese goods, could see some empty shelves as a consequence.

• Joe Coulombe, founder of Trader Joe’s, dead at 89.

• Two scholars invent new calendar that eliminates the 29th of February: The new Hanke-Henry Permanent Calendar is 364 days long, and is consistent: Your birthday always falls on the same day of the week. “The calendar will be exactly the same, every year,” said Richard Conn Henry, an astronomer at Johns Hopkins University and one of the calendar’s designers. February would always have 30 days, and so would January, April, May, July, August, October and November. The other four months would have 31 days. No February leap days. Instead, “every five or six years,” Henry said, “we’ll have an extra week at the end when you can party.”

