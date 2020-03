Category: World Published on Saturday, 29 February 2020 18:55 Hits: 6

Greek police have clashed with migrants on the Turkish border where as many as 4,000 people attempted to cross into the EU. On Friday, Ankara said it would no longer stop migrants from crossing into Greece.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/greek-police-fire-tear-gas-at-migrants-on-turkish-border/a-52582096?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf