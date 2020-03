Category: World Published on Saturday, 29 February 2020 18:46 Hits: 8

Some attempt to cut through a barbed wire fence while others hunt for wood and rocks to toss at police, but the final goal for the thousands of migrants at the Kastanies border town between Turkey and Greece is to reach Europe.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/-are-we-in-greece----migrants-struggle-to-cross-into-eu-from-turkey-12486284