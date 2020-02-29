Live: Trump holds additional press conference on COVID-19 as first death in the U.S. is announced

Category: World Published on Saturday, 29 February 2020 18:50 Hits: 9

Minutes ago, Gov. Jay Inslee announced that an American had died of COVID-19 in Washington state. This does not appear to be either of the two cases which were confirmed on Friday evening. More details are coming soon. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the United States now stands at 68 — 8 more than on Friday.

In the meantime, Donald Trump is about to appear for a second press event on the coronavirus after announcing the event on Twitter just over an hour ago. On Friday evening, Trump called the virus “the new hoax” at a political rally in South Carolina. As might be expected … Trump is late to the press event that he called.

Trump starts off congratulating the negotiating team in Afghanistan. I hate to think that he’s getting out of Afghanistan as a distraction from an even bigger looming disaster … but at least we seem to be getting out.

Trump: “I guess I want to thank so much all the people in the United States, for having spent so much … in terms of blood … in terms of treasury ...”

That’s a genuinely odd way to phrase it. But Trump is still going on with the thanks and congrats for this. Pompeo got a shout out.

Trump reassures America that our remaining forces in Afghanistan will go on killing. So … don’t worry about that. Now Trump is talking about getting rid of “100% of ISIS.”

All of this sounds like very much not wanting to talk about the topic at hand.

This is very low energy Trump. Maybe someone told him that the sniffle-inducing uppers would be a bad idea for this event.

Trump finally begins talking about the corona … virus.

Trump now says “we have 22 patients in the United States” which is still not close to right, before pulling back out the “15” who are “recovered or very close to recovered.”

Trump: “Other cases are likely, but healthy individuals should be able to recover, if they contract the virus. So, healthy people, if you’re healthy … you’ll be fine.”

Trump now explaining how he “moved early” and his actions were “a life saver.” Says everyone agrees his decision was “a wise one” even though there “was a lot of opposition.”

Except, of course, there wasn’t.

Trump says his actions are “the most aggressive taken by any country.” Which is so … if you ignored everything everyone else has done.

Trump seems to be doing nothing here by trying to put a good spin on his actions to date … which is to be expected. But the slow, sloggy cereal pace of this is surprising.

Pence is apparently going to get the job of explaining any bad news.

Pence just backdated the White House Coronavirus task force by two months.

Travel restriction added on Iran … which wasn’t a thing anyway, dammit. Raising advisories to “specific regions” of Italy and South Korea. Which is also not a damn thing.

Everything that Pence announced was incredibly weak tea. There seems to be no reason for this press conference so far, other than to allow Trump to mumble his way through another attempt to apply some spin to the story.

Oh yes, and America has purchased a whole bunch of masks, says Trump. And you don’t need one, says Pence.

PBS streaming coverage.

Trump has yet to appear. In the background of the stream you can hear reporters making their pitches on various networks, including one talking about Trump being the “master” of handling public opinion and shaping the political narrative. Guess who.

Statement from King Co. health officials.

Trump is now twenty minutes late for his own press conference, while a packed room of hopefully healthy reporters waits. Unclear if he’s cooking up some kind of face-saving maneuver or just undecided over whether to blame the death on Nancy Pelosi or Adam Schiff.

