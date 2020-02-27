The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

We did a spit-take watching Sen. Elizabeth Warren play 'Guess the billionaire' with Stephen Colbert

Category: World Hits: 1

Democratic presidential hopefuls have taken over South Carolina ahead of the presidential primary taking place on Saturday, February 29. South Carolina’s favorite son, Stephen Colbert, didn’t let the opportunity pass by, returning to the state to do segments with the candidates for The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

During a segment called “Hometown Hospitality,” Colbert sat down with Sen. Elizabeth Warren to sample classic South Carolina cuisine and cocktails. In between oysters and boiled peanuts, the pair paused for a “guess the billionaire” game in which Colbert described the billionaire featured in a photo Warren could not see and it was up to her to name the billionaire. It. Was. Hilarious.

Here’s a clip of the game segment and below is the full segment. Enjoy!

When I tell you this sent me FLAT on the floor pic.twitter.com/lGzLpd75fS

Embedded Content

via GIPHY

Here’s the full segment. Enjoy a moment of levity! 

YouTube Video

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/1922452

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version