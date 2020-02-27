We did a spit-take watching Sen. Elizabeth Warren play 'Guess the billionaire' with Stephen Colbert

Category: World Published on Thursday, 27 February 2020 16:35 Hits: 1

Democratic presidential hopefuls have taken over South Carolina ahead of the presidential primary taking place on Saturday, February 29. South Carolina’s favorite son, Stephen Colbert, didn’t let the opportunity pass by, returning to the state to do segments with the candidates for The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

During a segment called “Hometown Hospitality,” Colbert sat down with Sen. Elizabeth Warren to sample classic South Carolina cuisine and cocktails. In between oysters and boiled peanuts, the pair paused for a “guess the billionaire” game in which Colbert described the billionaire featured in a photo Warren could not see and it was up to her to name the billionaire. It. Was. Hilarious.

Here’s a clip of the game segment and below is the full segment. Enjoy!

When I tell you this sent me FLAT on the floor pic.twitter.com/lGzLpd75fS February 27, 2020

via GIPHY

Here’s the full segment. Enjoy a moment of levity!

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/1922452