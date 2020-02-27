Stupid House Republican tricks are back. Democrats shouldn’t be stupid enough to fall for them

Category: World Published on Thursday, 27 February 2020 18:05 Hits: 1

House Republicans, having nothing more productive to do with their imaginations or time, are reverting to form with childish legislative pranks. They're plotting to force a procedural vote this week condemning Sen. Bernie Sanders for praising literacy initiatives in Cuba under Fidel Castro.

Because the most critical thing right now for the House to be doing is condemning something that happened 50 years ago in Cuba. Republicans think it will pressure vulnerable Democrats into voting with them. They have precedent for thinking that, since Democratic leadership—particularly Steny Hoyer and Jim Clyburn—has encouraged these kinds of obnoxious tricks by not enforcing one simple rule: Don't vote for Republican motions to recommit. For well over a decade, Democrats in the majority have been encouraging this bullshit from Republicans. It really is a simple thing: Democrats have to stop voting for the procedural motions to recommit.

Yes, you can be pissed that Bernie said that, particularly if you represent a district in Florida. You can make all the public statements to that effect that you want. You can also be smart enough to explain that this is a stupid gotcha gimmick from Republicans that you're too savvy to fall for.

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/1922451