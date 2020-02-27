Oops! Republican congressman makes case for universal health care in speech to ultra-conservatives

Category: World Published on Thursday, 27 February 2020 19:35 Hits: 1

Rep. Steve Scalise and the rest of the Republicans are pandering to the wealthy donors at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in Fort Washington, Maryland, today. It’s CPAC, everybody! CPAC stands for wealthy oligarchy ethno-state promoters—or something like that. Rep. Scalise, speaking about health care decided to take a swipe at (probably) the universal healthcare proposals coming from Senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren by talking about how Medicaid—usually rated higher in satisfaction than private insurance holders—is a failed system, and somehow because of the health care he received after being shot by a domestic terrorist during a congressional baseball team practice in 2017.

REP. STEVE SCALISE: Because healthcare is very personal to me, because I would not be here today without the greatest health care system on the face of the planet. I'm surely not going to let them take that away from you.

You can watch the clip below if you’d like, but the reality is that Rep. Steve Scalise has the best healthcare taxpayer money buys these days. Saying Scalise is lying here does a disservice to people who are lying. And Rep. Steve Scalise is a very well-known liar. But Rep. Scalise is also a scumbag, and when you marry being a liar with being a world-class scumbag, you get the kind of bewildering gaslighting we see in this clip.

.@SteveScalise tells CPAC, "I would not be here today without the greatest health care system on the face of the planet. I'm surely not going to let them take that away from you." As a member of Congress, Scalise receives health care that is almost completely govt subsidized. pic.twitter.com/tlFsjOjbPO February 27, 2020

The responses to this clip came fast and understandably furiously:

Yeah none of us have his healthcare. Fucking liar. February 27, 2020

That’s very true.

.@SteveScalise also wouldn't be there without the bravery of a black lesbian Capitol Police officer. His hypocrisy is unlimited. February 27, 2020

Also true.

