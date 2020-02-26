Reporter: Billionaire Bloomberg Says He Released His Tax Returns as NYC Mayor. This Was a Lie.

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 26 February 2020 13:50 Hits: 0

We speak with Bob Hennelly, an award-winning reporter for The Chief-Leader, who says that billionaire Michael Bloomberg lied during the past two Democratic presidential debates when he claimed he released his taxes while he was mayor of New York City. Hennelly covered Bloomberg during his time as mayor as a reporter for WNYC, New York’s main public radio station. In 2012, he had an exchange with Bloomberg after a press conference in which the then-mayor said he didn’t have to disclose his federal taxes. We hear that audio recording and discuss Bloomberg’s record.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2020/2/26/bob_hennelly_michael_bloomberg