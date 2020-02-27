Dead Bodies Everywhere : Hindu Nationalist Violence Rocks Delhi as Trump Visits Modi in India

Category: World Published on Thursday, 27 February 2020 13:44 Hits: 1

In India, the death toll from anti-Muslim violence in Delhi has risen to at least 34, with police accused of turning a blind eye to assaults on Muslims committed by Hindu nationalist mobs. The violence began Sunday, when groups of Hindus attacked peaceful sit-ins of Muslims protesting against Hindu nationalist Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s new citizenship law, which widely restricts Muslim immigration to India. Modi said nothing as the violence continued for days, instead hosting President Donald Trump on a two-day state visit in which Trump heaped praise on the Indian prime minister. We speak with Neha Dixit, independent Indian journalist, and Priya Gopal, lecturer at the University of Cambridge and author of “Insurgent Empire: Anticolonial Resistance and British Dissent.”

