Category: World Published on Thursday, 27 February 2020 08:13 Hits: 4

Top U.S. officials have told visiting Kosovar President Hashim Thaci that the United States remains committed to the Balkan country's sovereignty and independence, but also insisted that Washington expects Kosovo to lift its 100 percent tariffs on Serbian imports.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/us-reiterates-commitment-to-kosovo-independence-urges-dropping-tariffs-on-serbian-goods/30457431.html