Category: World Published on Thursday, 27 February 2020 01:58 Hits: 5

More than 100 human rights defenders and 66 indigenous people were killed in the South American country last year, according to a UN report. Critics have slammed President Duque for not doing enough to stop the violence.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/un-slams-sharp-rise-of-murdered-female-activists-in-colombia/a-52549839?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf